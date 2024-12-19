Tributes to Dualtone Music Group president Paul Roper

Tributes have been paid to Dualtone Music Group president Paul Roper, who has died aged 45.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Paul Roper, president of Dualtone Music Group, who passed away Tuesday after a courageous battle with cancer,” said MNRK Music Group in a tribute. “Paul is survived by his beloved wife and their four children. His loss will be deeply felt by his family, colleagues, artists, the Nashville music community, and the music industry at large.”

Paul Roper joined Dualtone Music Group in 2002 as an intern and quickly became a driving force within the label, rising through the ranks to president and partner. He played an integral role in the signing and release of over 200 albums, garnering Americana Music Association award wins, multiple Grammy nominations and four Grammy wins.

Roper championed critically acclaimed albums by The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, Mt Joy, Shakey Graves, Shovels & Rope, Flipturn, Brett Dennen, Langhorne Slim, Wilder Woods, Guy Clark, Chuck Berry, Mouse Rat and June Carter Cash, among many others.

He was a graduate of Sewanee: The University of the South.

“Paul was a visionary leader and a pioneer in a music space he called Amerikinda, celebrating great songwriting in a wide variety of genres,” said the statement from MNRK. “Known for his tireless advocacy for artists, Paul believed that the creative process and the music always came first. His passion for nurturing both emerging and established voices will be remembered by all who had the privilege of working with him.”

Jeremiah Fraites of The Lumineers said: "When we started touring in our 15-passenger van, we used to park at the venue and bide our time until it was time to load in. We didn't have money for hotels and we'd usually be splitting Subway sandwiches or Clif Bars between us. I'll never forget when Paul Roper showed up to the parking lot behind the venue in Nashville and met us with beer and pizza. It was a small gesture on his side, but a massive one to us. I'll never forget that."

Under Roper’s leadership, the label earned its reputation as a trusted partner for artists.

In the wake of the East Nashville tornado of 2020, Roper reflected: “The spirit of this company has always been bigger than any person or place. We had a lot of great memories in that building, but the heart of Dualtone is the music, the artists, the staff, the community. No storm could ever take that away.”

“Paul’s vision and unwavering commitment continues to define the heart and soul of Dualtone,” said MNRK Music Group. “He led Dualtone and his team with dedication, authenticity, humour, and kindness and he will be terribly missed by all of us.”

Paul Roper’s family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Corner To Corner in his memory.