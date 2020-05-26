Your site will load in 16 seconds
Tributes to legendary music PR Eugene Manzi

May 26th 2020 at 9:58AM
Tributes have been paid to former London Records PR executive Eugene Manzi, who has died aged 76.

Manzi was head of press at London Records during the ’80s, ’90s and ‘00s, when the roster featured All Saints, East 17 and New Order. 

Before London Records, Manzi owned his own record shop in North London.

The PR veteran was a popular figure in the industry and among music journalists, who have posted online tributes.



