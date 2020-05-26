Tributes to legendary music PR Eugene Manzi

Tributes have been paid to former London Records PR executive Eugene Manzi, who has died aged 76.

Manzi was head of press at London Records during the ’80s, ’90s and ‘00s, when the roster featured All Saints, East 17 and New Order.

Before London Records, Manzi owned his own record shop in North London.

The PR veteran was a popular figure in the industry and among music journalists, who have posted online tributes.

“Very sad to hear the news that Eugene Manzi has died. Eugene was a good guy, a cool guy, a very very funny guy with a terrific smile and great style. I liked him a lot. My thoughts are with his family and close friends” Jeff Barrett @HeavenlyRecs https://t.co/rBTIrx5ng9 ???? pic.twitter.com/1LDAIhv0hv — Love Record Stores (@LoveRecsStores) May 25, 2020

RIP Eugene Manzi, a fantastic music biz press officer, but more importantly, a brilliant human. Warm, mischievous, and always up for whatever fun was on the menu. Too long for Twitter, his story about a bank holiday in Calais in still my comedy benchmark. Goodbye old friend. pic.twitter.com/Wc6vUsfhEh — Danny Kelly (@dannykellywords) May 23, 2020

Sad to hear that Eugene Manzi has passed away. He was our brilliant head of press at London Records when I joined in 1983 and worked with me on @FFRRecords. Lovely man. Very funny and super cool. R.I.P ???? pic.twitter.com/OsDigVeDi2 — Pete Tong mbe (@petetong) May 24, 2020

Farewell to my old pal Eugene Manzi, the kindest, most hilarious man I met starting in music journalism. He did press for many favourites, inc Shack, but was always the biggest star in any room. He epitomised cool, meaning he always shared anything good, be it music or style. RIP — Ted Kessler (@TedKessler1) May 23, 2020

What terrible news... Eugene Manzi... sharp wit, sharp dress sense, and good times always... saw him not too long ago... and we agreed we’d go and see his former charges Faith No More this summer... All love you both, John and Danny, and here’s to Eugene... ???? https://t.co/GBmn3zDH7Q — Phil Alexander (@PhilAlexanderUK) May 23, 2020