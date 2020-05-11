UK Record Store Day coordinator Megan Page has told Music Week that spreading the event across three dates can boost indie retail once the lockdown ends.

Originally scheduled for April 18, RSD was then moved to June 20. But with ongoing uncertainty surrounding Covid-19, the decision was taken to split the 570 titles across three dates later in the year: August 29, September 26 and October 24.

“Many independent record shops won’t be in a financial position to buy ...