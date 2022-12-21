TuneCore appoints Andile Mbete to head up Southern Africa

Andile Mbete has been appointed as head of TuneCore, Southern Africa.

Based in Johannesburg, Mbete will focus on managing and building the company's artist roster in the region and supporting local artists through partnership opportunities and marketing initiatives.

Mbete will report to Faryal Khan-Thompson, vice president, international, TuneCore.

Faryal Khan-Thompson said: "As TuneCore continues to expand around the world, we're committed to ensuring that our artists have localised teams who understand the diverse, unique landscape of each regional music market. Africa is one of the fastest growing music markets in the world, and with the help of Andile's industry knowledge and expertise, we're thrilled to be able to more effectively support African artists and highlight the incredible talent coming from the region."

Andile Mbete said: "It is a truly exciting time to be in the music industry and to be a part of a company like TuneCore that firmly believes in empowering self-releasing musicians to take full control of their music and careers. As the world takes greater notice of the talents and sounds from the African continent, I am excited to have a hand in contributing to the growth and expansion of Africa's art and cultural heritage through music."

Previously, Mbete worked as international label manager for Sony Music's Columbia and Epic Records, where he managed a team responsible for the implementation of marketing and content strategies for both local and international artists.

In addition to his music industry experience, Mbete has brand marketing and consumer research knowledge from his roles at South African retailer Markham 1873 and creative advertising agency Black River FC.

Mbete's appointment is the latest of TuneCore's recent expansion efforts across Africa, including the company's partnership with African music festival Afrochella for the Rising Star DJ Challenge.