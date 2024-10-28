TuneCore appoints Atticus Shelley as vice president of finance

TuneCore has named Atticus Shelley as the company’s new vice president of finance.

Shelley will report to Matt Barrington, TuneCore’s chief financial and strategy officer.

Shelley started his career working for Hulu before moving to Spotify, where he served as a founding director of the company’s financial planning and analysis team.

Most recently, Shelley served as executive director of finance at Investi Financial. where he was responsible for all financial affairs, including corporate strategy, financial reporting and investor relations.

Matt Barrington said: “TuneCore’s expansion in recent years has enabled us to provide substantial growth and development opportunities for independent artists, while increasing our global presence and scaling our offering to benefit as many artists as possible. Under Atticus’ leadership, our finance team will continue to not only ensure effective execution and oversight of the financial operations to best serve our artists, but also act as a key partner to the business around our artist development and growth strategies.”

As TuneCore’s VP, Finance, Shelley will be responsible for the development and implementation of financial strategies aligned with the company’s goals, will lead and manage the company’s finance team, and will oversee all facets of the company’s finance and accounting operations. Shelley will also serve as an advisor for the TuneCore executive team.

Atticus Shelley said: “I am excited to be joining TuneCore at such a pivotal stage in its mission toward empowering independent artists to take full control of their music careers. Having started my career with Spotify at the beginning of the streaming age, I feel fortunate to once again be joining a company so integral to the music ecosystem and so committed to its cause. As the industry continues its shift towards technological advancement and forward-thinking innovation supporting artists, I am looking forward to applying my expertise in corporate finance and strategy to help inform the next evolution of TuneCore's best-in-class products and services.”

