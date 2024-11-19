TuneCore appoints Lucy Huang as chief technology & product officer

TuneCore has expanded its executive leadership team, naming Lucy Huang as the company’s new chief technology & product officer.

Andreea Gleeson, TuneCore’s CEO, said: “Over the past year, TuneCore has evolved to offer a comprehensive suite of artist development solutions designed to empower independent artists in building sustainable careers. Lucy’s proven leadership and deep technological expertise will drive our tech and product strategies forward, reinforcing TuneCore’s commitment to delivering best-in-class technology that serves the dynamic needs of artists today.

“With her guidance, our engineering and product teams will continue to pioneer innovative technological solutions and audience development services, all aimed at supporting independent artists globally in reaching their fullest potential.”

As TuneCore’s chief technology & product officer (CTPO), Huang will be responsible for the company’s development and strategic direction of new technology and products, ensuring alignment with business goals and market needs.

As a member of TuneCore’s executive suite, she will also oversee the company’s product, technology and project management teams to ensure effective cross-team collaboration and technological innovation.

Lucy Huang said: “TuneCore's mission to empower independent artists resonates deeply with me, allowing me to combine my passion for technology with my commitment to supporting creators, which is especially important to me, as a former pianist and singer myself. I'm excited to use my experience in scaling SaaS and marketplace businesses to work with this talented team and further innovate our offerings, helping artists thrive in today's evolving music industry.”

Huang was previously SVP of product and engineering at Storyblocks.

