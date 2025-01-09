TuneCore appoints Mike Ceglio as vice president, operations strategy

TuneCore has named Mike Ceglio as the company’s new vice president, operations strategy.

Ceglio will report to Andreea Gleeson, TuneCore’s CEO.

Andreea Gleeson said: “TuneCore has always been dedicated to maintaining the highest operational standards, ensuring seamless integration with DSPs and delivering the resources artists need for long-term success. With Mike’s extensive industry experience and a proven ability to build high-performing teams, we’re now in a position to take our operations to the next level.

“His leadership will enable us to be even more proactive in working alongside DSPs, tackling new industry challenges and streamlining workflows to create a smoother, more efficient experience for both DSPs and artists. By deepening these partnerships, Mike will further enhance TuneCore’s position as a trusted partner that continuously delivers operational excellence in the evolving digital music landscape.”

As TuneCore’s VP, operations strategy, Ceglio is responsible for overseeing the company’s business operations, content review, trust & safety and copyright teams.

Working closely with TuneCore’s product team, he will provide strategic direction to enhance the company’s operational processes and systems. He has more than a decade of experience in digital operations, strategic planning and process optimisation, as well as expertise in digital rights management and partner relations.

Mike Ceglio said: “After five rewarding years at SoundCloud, I’m extremely excited to join Andreea Gleeson and the rest of the incredible TuneCore team in their mission of supporting artist independence. As a producer and musician myself, I have always had a passion for providing artists with what they need to run their careers on their terms, while working with DSPs to meet the demands of a dynamic market. TuneCore is uniquely positioned with its continuously evolving best-in-class products and services to achieve this, and I could not be happier to be joining during this exciting time.”

Prior to joining TuneCore, Ceglio served as VP of creator operations at SoundCloud, where he played a key role in driving operational efficiencies and managing large-scale creator services initiatives. He also served as director of operations at UnitedMasters and head of partner relations and director of digital rights at Vydia.