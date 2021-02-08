Twenty music companies sign up to BPI Membership Inclusion programme

The BPI has announced details of the 20 record labels and music companies that are now members under the BPI Membership Inclusion Programme.

The new initiative aims to remove barriers to entry to the music industry for small labels and music companies run by individuals from diverse backgrounds.

The 20 labels and music companies are either owned or run by individuals from under-represented categories – including women, people from a Black, Asian or Minority Ethnic background, people with disabilities, or those who identify as LGBTQIA+, and each receive a free BPI membership for a year.

Seven of the labels and music companies are run or owned by women or those who identify as non-binary, while 16 are run or owned by individuals from a Black, Asian or Minority Ethnic background. Five are those with disabilities, and two identify as LGBTQIA+.

Benefits of BPI membership include: free access to the BPI’s training and education (close to 50 staged in 2020 covering everything from digital marketing to understanding copyright); international business and conference opportunities; trade mission webinars in support of exports and business growth; BPI events such as Insight Sessions, as well as access to partner events at discounted prices; possible legal support and access to copyright protection; research and market insights; government relations engagement; access to the tech startup community via the Music & Tech Springboard Programme; and digital and communications support.

Casandra Strauss, BPI senior special projects manager, said: “As part of the BPI's ongoing commitment to equality and inclusion, we are delighted to welcome 20 exciting new labels to the Membership Inclusion Programme, and offer them the opportunity to upskill, network and grow their businesses with our support. We look forward to seeing these companies grow into powerhouses, with their founders becoming industry leaders over time; and we feel privileged to be part of their journey.”

Labels joining the BPI’s membership under the programme are:

23 Formation

2Funky Arts

Brief Records

Come Play With Me CIC

Damnably

From Here Records

Harbourside Artist Management

IBA Records

JN Records

Just Entertainment

Kingdom Business Records LTD

LP Recordings

M23 Entertainment LTD

Outtallectuals LTD

Prophets of Rock

Rhythm Labs

Saffron Music

Silent Cult

TCU Records

The Portfolio Music Limited