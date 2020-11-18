UK Music calls for help to ensure industry survival

UK Music has called for help to revive the country’s music business, as new chief executive Jamie Njoku-Goodwin described Covid-19 as a “catastrophic blow”.

Njoku-Goodwin spoke to Music Week extensively about the future of the UK industry for this week’s issue, and UK Music has now unveiled its Music By Numbers report for 2020.

The figures, with music’s £5.8 billion contribution to Britain’s economy chief among them, are positive, but do not account for the effect of the pandemic.

“2019 was a fantastic year for the UK music industry, and we were firmly on track to be one of the great British success stories of the coming decade,” said Njoku-Goodwin.

He continued: “Music By Numbers 2020 shows just how successful our industry was before the catastrophic blow of Covid-19 knocked it down, and how important it is that we get it back on its feet.

“When the time comes to recover from this pandemic, our world-leading music industry can be a key part of our country’s post-Covid economic and cultural revival – but we need the right support to get us there.”

The seventh edition of the report concentrates on music’s contribution to Britain’s economy using data for the 12 months up to the end of last year, which counted Stormzy, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Music Week Artist Of 2019 Lewis Capaldi among its success stories.

UK Music’s report highlights the £5.8 billion contribution music made to the UK economy in 2019, an increase of 11% from £5.2 billion in 2018.

Employment in the industry hit an all-time high of 197,168 in 2019 - an increase of 3% – while the total export revenue of the music industry was £2.9 billion, up 9% from £2.7 billion in 2018.

Music tourism contributed £4.7 billion to the UK economy in 2019, an increase of 6% year-on-year.

Writing in the report’s introduction, minister for Digital and Culture Caroline Dinenage said: “The UK music industry is at the heart of our arts and cultural sector, which is the envy of the world. It is a key national asset and something that should make us all proud. Music enriches all of our lives, but it also makes a huge contribution to our economy.

“British stars helped drive exports up to £2.9 billion in 2019 – a 9% increase and a fantastic overseas calling card for Britain. Behind every artist, band and orchestra is an army of talented professionals who play their part in the industry’s ecosystem.”

Dinenage sounded a note of caution about the future, however. “We know what an immensely tough year 2020 has been for the music industry as a result of Covid-19, which has presented significant challenges for the sector,” she wrote. “That is why the Government stepped in with an unprecedented £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund to help the sector weather the impact of coronavirus and protect music venues, festivals, and our vital cultural assets.”

Njoku-Goodwin has stressed his optimism about the future of the UK business, calling it a “key national asset”.

“This report shows just how valuable our music industry is – and how important it is that we take action to protect it,” he said. “The UK music industry was a vibrant, fast-growing and commercially successful sector before the pandemic hit, and with the right support it can be again. I am convinced we have the people, the drive and determination to fire up our industry once more and become a key part of our country’s post-Covid-19 economic and cultural revival.”

