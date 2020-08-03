UK music industry unites against racism and intolerance

More than 700 artists, managers, producers and companies from across the UK music industry have issued an urgent call for unity against division and hatred.

In response to incidents of racism and intolerance, the open letter urges everyone in the industry to take responsibility, speak out and eradicate racism.

Organisers said the statement is in response to a series of recent events and incidents from anti-black racists and anti-Semites, as well as from those who advocate Islamophobia, xenophobia, homophobia and transphobia.

The letter acknowledges that all minorities have suffered and have painful collective memories.

The statement includes the following call to action: “We, the British music industry are proudly uniting to amplify our voices, to take responsibility, to speak out and stand together in solidarity. Silence is not an option.”

The signatories include artists The 1975, Nile Rodgers, MNEK, Rita Ora, Clean Bandit, Labrinth, Little Mix, Ashnikko, Nao, Years & Years, Jess Glynne, Jonas Blue, Niall Horan, James Blunt, Naughty Boy, Grace Carter, Yungblud and Joy Crookes.

Other individuals and organisations who have added their name include Kanya King (MOBO Award founder), Grace Ladoja (manager), Grace Carter, Paul Epworth (Producer), Amber Davis (Warner Chappell music executive), Wayne Hector (Songwriter), Kamille (songwriter), Adele Roberts (broadcaster - BBC Radio 1), Sam Roman (songwriter), Tim Blacksmith (executive), Danny D (executive), Dumi Oburota (executive-owner Disturbing London), Guy Moot (co-chair/ CEO Warner Chappell Publishing) and Jackie Davidson (manager).

Other high-profile signatories include Jamz Supernova (broadcaster - BBC Radio 1 Xtra), Markell Casey (publisher), Louis Bloom (president of Island Records), David Ventura (co-MD Sony ATV UK), Michael Adex (Manager - Aitch), Rebecca Allen (president of EMI Music), Tiffany Calver (broadcaster- BBC Radio 1/ 1xtra), Joe Gossa (executive - Black Butter), Jamie Oborne (manager - The 1975), Stuart Camp (manager- Ed Sheeran), Keith Harris (manager - Stevie Wonder), Tony Harlow (Warner Music UK chairman & CEO), Merck Mercuriadis (executive), Isabel Garvey (Abbey Road Studios), Universal Music UK, Warner Music UK, Sony Music UK, BPI, Ivors Academy, MMF (Music Managers Forum) and UK Music.