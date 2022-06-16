UK trade mission set to boost British music in India

The latest UK music industry trade mission to India is set to take place from August 22-26, 2022.

The initiative provides an “open door for music businesses to explore commercial opportunities in the world’s seventh largest economy”.

The Department for International Trade (DIT), in partnership with AIM (Association of Independent Music) and the BPI (British Phonographic Industry) are organising this latest music mission to India, which will take place in Mumbai.

Following a hiatus caused by the global pandemic, the mission is now back as an in-person event where delegates will be able to fully network and attend the leading Indian music industry event, All About Music.

The music industry is growing rapidly in India, a country that is increasingly consuming international music and developing its association with the international music business.

“The music mission will act as a catalyst for collaboration, exploration and expansion of the British music industry in India,” said a statement.

It will include a programme of education, networking, B2B meetings, conferences, showcases, music company site visits and other music related activities

Artists, managers, promoters, record labels, music publishers, digital distribution companies, festival bookers/directors/organisers and promoters, covering all genres of music, are being invited to participate and the mission organisers will be tailoring certain aspects of the program to suit all delegates.

Mission registration is £100 per delegate. Funding may be available through DIT, details of which can be obtained through Phil.Patterson@trade.gov.uk

The application form is here.