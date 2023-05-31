UK trade mission to target music industry opportunities in Japan

A UK music industry trade mission to Japan is set to take place in August.

The trade mission, which will take place from August 18-25, is an opportunity to explore business opportunities in the world’s third largest economy and No.2 music market.

The Department for Business and Trade (DBT), in partnership with the BPI (British Phonographic Industry) and Creative Man (Tokyo), are organising this music mission to Japan, which will take place in Tokyo. The event will include delegates attending the Summer Sonic Festival.

Japan Music revenues totalled $2.8 billion in 2022 with growth of 5.4%. Japan remained the largest market in the region, accounting for close to half (45.9%) of Asia’s revenues.

The revenue growth in Japan came from both physical and digital formats. Japan remained the largest physical market globally, accounting for around a third of sales. The market’s physical revenues increased by 2.3%, which equated to revenue growth of $35m, taking the total to $1.5 billion in 2022. This growth was driven by an increase in CD revenue.

The mission for the British music industry in Japan will include a programme of education, networking, B2B meetings, music company site visits and other music-related activities. The BPI is organising the visit in its 50th anniversary year.

Chris Tams, BPI director, independent member services, said: “I’m delighted that the BPI and DBT are re-starting the Trade Mission to Japan, especially this year as we are working with Creative Man and their excellent Summer Sonic Festival. Japan has always been a strong territory for UK Music exports, and with a robust physical market along with an expanding digital market it remains an important destination.”

Artists, managers, promoters, record labels, music publishers, digital distribution companies, festival bookers/directors/organisers and promoters are being invited to participate. The mission organisers will be tailoring certain aspects of the program to suit all delegates.

Mission registration is £200 + VAT per delegate, including access to the Summer Sonic Festival (all travel, accommodation and other costs will need to be covered by delegates). Some of the planned activities will include relevant site visits, as well as opportunities for B2B meetings and networking with opinion leaders and industry professionals.

The deadline for applications is June 30 – download the application form here.

Meanwhile, the BPI Music & Tech Springboard Programme is to partner with MusicTech Japan.

The new partnership will enable the BPI’s Music & Tech Springboard Programme to expand its scope by now also working with Japanese music start-ups in the UK. The partnership will act as a pathway for Japanese tech start-ups that are looking to add value to the UK music industry.

The new relationship will also pave the way for future collaborations across Japan for the BPI’s existing Music Tech innovation members.

Among the BPI Music & Tech Springboard Programme members who will be taking part in future activity are Abbey Road Red, Innovate UK, Marathon Labs, Rock Paper Scissors, Russells Solicitors and UK Black Tech.

Amalie Biden, the BPI’s innovation manager, said: “The great success of recorded music is ultimately one of talent and technology, and of innovation and investment, being brought together by record labels in the most compelling way. That’s why our Music & Tech Springboard Programme fulfils such an important function, and why partnerships such as the one announced with MusicTech Japan will have an increasingly important role to play in the global market.”

Takayuki Suzuki , MD, MusicTech Japan, said: “We are very proud to be in partnership with the BPI Music & Tech Springboard. The music ecosystem has never been more driven by technology, so I have been inspired by the way the BPI Music & Tech Springboard is leading this innovation as a key player in the industry. We look forward to developing the collaboration.”