Ultimate Seminar adds speakers for London event including Michael Adex, Nicola Spokes & Olivia Hobbs

The Ultimate Seminar has today announced more big music industry names confirmed to be speaking at this year's London event on Saturday, November 27.

The latest confirmed speakers include managing director of Island Records UK, Nicola Spokes; A&R manager at Parlophone Records, Alex Peppiattt; CEO of NQ, Michael Adex; and founder of Blackstar, Olivia Hobbs.

The guest speakers at the Cre8ing Vision event will aim to inspire, educate and debate with the next generation of music industry professionals.

Previously announced speaker, EVP of RCA, Stacey Tang, said: “I am lucky enough to have been invited to Ultimate Seminar on several occasions. It’s a wonderful opportunity for us all to collaborate and exchange ideas; learn, grow and make valuable connections. The entire day, front and back of stage, feels electric with promise and I look forward to seeing and hearing more from tomorrow’s industry leaders there. The date has evolved from being an industry ‘best kept secret’ to one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the year.”

Industry professionals will lead talks on every level of the music business, with panels including Knowing Your Business, World of Promo, Major Mindset, Cre8ive Breakers, Hipgnosis Songs - Scoring at Hit and PPL’s Artist Breakthrough.

Artists L Devine, Jaz Karis and Juls will also join the panels, in addition to Bitstocks Founder and CEO, Michael Hudson, A&R manager at Warner Records UK, Lloyd Murray, partner at SSB, Paul Spraggon and artist partnerships manager at TikTok, Parris OH.

Entry to the Ultimate Seminar event is free subject to availability and registration. For registration click here.

The Ultimate Seminar is sponsored by Atlantic Records, Warner Records, Parlophone Records, Live Nation, YMU, Island Records Virgin Music, Capitol Records, EMI Records, Columbia Records, Hipgnosis Songs, RCA, Ministry of Sound, WEAV Music, PPL, YouTube, BMI, BMG, Tik Tok, The Orchard, University of West London, Dawbell, PRS and Your Army.