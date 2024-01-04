UMG acquires catalogue of UK-based South Asian record label Oriental Star Agencies

Universal Music Group has entered into an agreement to acquire the catalogue of UK-based South Asian record label Oriental Star Agencies. The deal includes all of the label’s recordings and, where held, publishing rights.

Representing 50 years of South Asian culture and heritage, the catalogue comprises approximately 18,000 songs, concert and video recordings, featuring legendary Pakistani and Indian artists.

The acquisition further signals the major’s strategy to accelerate its growth in high potential music markets around the world. The Asian music market grew by 15.4% in 2022 according to the IFPI, with overall revenues from the region accounting for 22.9% of the global market.

OSA was founded in 1966 by Muhammad Ayyub and his brothers, who moved from Pakistan to the West Midlands in 1961.

From its local community origins, OSA grew to become the most prominent South Asian record label in the UK. It can be credited with not only introducing authentic South Asian music to a British audience, as well as playing a pivotal role in the establishment of the UK Bhangra genre and launching the careers of numerous significant British and South Asian artists.

Highlights in the catalogue include Malkit Singh (who became the top-selling Bhangra artist worldwide with nearly five million album sales), Bally Sagoo, Attaullah Khan and Grammy-nominated artist Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, who has recorded over 125 albums.

In 2002, the music of OSA found a fresh audience when several label tracks were featured on the Bend It Like Beckham soundtrack. In 2014, Ayyub was awarded an MBE honour for service to broadcasting, Asian music and community services.

We believe this catalogue has huge potential, and look forward to taking it to the next generation of music fans globally Adam Granite

In 2017 the OSA owners finalised a sale to Hi-Tech Music, a British record label with a history spanning 35 years.

“The acquisition complements UMG’s current service offering and will help drive momentum for the South Asian music market, enabling local artists to reach the largest possible audience in the global community,” said a statement.

Adam Granite, executive vice president of market development at Universal Music Group, said: “This acquisition of a hugely successful and iconic British-Asian label specialising in South Asian music will further increase Universal Music Group’s exposure to, and participation in, a fast growing and rapidly changing market. I am particularly pleased that Universal Music Group will become the next custodian of Oriental Star Agencies, a label that has played an unparalleled role in bridging the musical identities of the UK and South Asia, taking the unique sounds of its artists to a broad audience. We believe this catalogue has huge potential, and look forward to taking it to the next generation of music fans globally.”

OSA’s Mohammed Twaseen (Chino) said: “This is a momentous day for OSA and all our artists. Becoming part of the UMG family will turbo-charge our South Asian music, helping it to get in front of more music fans across the world. The past decade has seen a true global explosion of music from the region, and now, under UMG’s stewardship, the next decade promises to be even more exciting.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Mohammed Twaseen (Chino), Adam Granite, Mohammed Saleem, Mohammed Zabir

Photo Credit: Carsten Windhorst