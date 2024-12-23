UMG and Amazon Music reveal 'Streaming 2.0' - an expanded global relationship with exclusive content

Universal Music Group and Amazon Music have revealed an expanded global relationship.

UMG and Amazon Music said that the new partnership will enable further innovation, exclusive content with UMG artists, and the advancement of artist-centric principles including increased fraud protection.

“This reflects the two companies’ shared commitment to advancing and safeguarding human artistry, while ensuring UMG’s artists achieve their commercial potential through the service’s continued product enhancements and exclusive content that elevate authentic engagement between artists and fans,” said a statement.

UMG and Amazon Music will explore new and enhanced product opportunities designed to benefit artists and fans.

The major will also collaborate with Amazon Music as it continues to expand in audio, including further innovation in audiobooks, audio and visual programming, and its investment in livestreamed content. UMG and Amazon will also work collaboratively to address unlawful AI-generated content, as well as protecting against fraud and misattribution.

Sir Lucian Grainge, chairman & CEO, Universal Music Group, said: “We are very excited to advance our longstanding, excellent partnership with Amazon Music that marks a new era in streaming – Streaming 2.0. We appreciate Amazon Music’s deep commitment to the interests of our artists, and look forward to progressing our shared artist-centric objectives through product innovation and accelerating growth of their service.”

Steve Boom, VP of audio, Twitch and games for Amazon, said: “UMG has always been a collaborative partner to Amazon Music, and as we continue to invent and introduce more artist-to-fan connections through our product and exclusive content, we’re redefining what it means to be a streaming service. We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with UMG which will enable us to partner on meaningful new ways for artists to deepen their engagement with fans around the world, while working together to protect the work of artists, songwriters and publishers.”