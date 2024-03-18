UMG and Republic launch scalable Boombox music product on Roblox

Universal Music Group and Republic Records have launched Boombox, which is billed as the first scalable music product across the Roblox platform.

Boombox is designed and powered by Styngr and offers an opportunity for labels to launch playlists and integrate them into the gaming space.

Boombox has started with South Korean stars Twice on their Twice Square experience, which is the most visited music experience in Roblox history. Players can share and collectively enjoy music, which can be monetised for contributing labels and artists. The platform provides US chart-eligible play events via Styngr’s integration with Luminate.

“Boombox presents a pioneering opportunity for music labels to curate, distribute, and monetise their offerings on Roblox,” said a statement. This is achieved via Styngr’s ad-supported portable music player, which also plays a significant role in augmenting the digital personas of the players.

Boombox is the result of a year-long collaborative effort involving UMG, Roblox, Styngr and Super League teams. The strategy includes a phased rollout across the platform over the year, reaching 3,500 experiences using Super League’s developer tools.

“By integrating Boombox, UMG solidifies its position as a vanguard of music innovation within the gaming sector,” said Alvaro G Velilla, senior vice president, New Business at UMG. “This integration not only enhances superfan experiences on the platform but does so with an extensive array of fully licensed music from UMG's global roster of artists and labels, setting a new standard for how music can be integrated into the platform for the entire sector.”

“As we continue to build creative marketing and innovative concepts for our artists, it's important to identify fan connections and elevate their experiences with new technologies,” said Tim Hrycyshyn, SVP, digital strategy, Republic Records. “This Boombox partnership was a logical next step in helping fans discover the music they love, all the while, ensuring artists are properly recognised for their art in this space. We’re incredibly proud of our efforts with Styngr, Roblox and Super League, and of course Twice and our partners at JYP Entertainment, to bring this innovative technology to life.”

“Republic Records and Twice have built a wildly entertaining Roblox experience that has captured the attention of their fans,” added Alex Tarrand, COO of Styngr. “Our goal with Boombox is to expand the immersive capabilities of music within Twice Square and any experience within Roblox that wants to leverage the power of major label music. Additionally, thanks to our partnership with Luminate, this will be the first time play events in gaming experiences will count towards the Billboard charts.”