UMG and Supersocial team on Beat Galaxy music hub in Roblox with Yungblud as launch artist

Universal Music Group has partnered with virtual world developer Supersocial on the launch of Beat Galaxy, a licensed music hub on Roblox. It launches today in the US with other markets to follow.

Beat Galaxy is described as a next-generation social experience centred around music discovery, featuring a fully interactive social space where fans can meet, discover and share their favourite artists and music. It builds on several activations on Roblox by UMG artists and labels.

The Beat Galaxy experience on Roblox is set to become the “virtual epicentre for a wide range of UMG labels and artist integrations”, according to the major. It will launch with Interscope Records and Polydor artist Yungblud.

Each new label integrated into the experience will feature an in-experience takeover including exclusive content from their featured artists, such as dedicated world spaces and limited virtual items including avatar fashion items and accessories.

Michael Nash, chief digital officer and executive vice-president, Universal Music Group, said: "We’re excited to partner with Roblox and Supersocial on Beat Galaxy, which aspires to take the experience of music in the metaverse to the next level in terms of scope, creativity and commercial opportunity. UMG is committed to driving innovation to expand our portfolio of influential platforms such as Roblox, which our artists can use to connect with and engage audiences as technological change continues to transform the consumer landscape.”

“For UMG, Beat Galaxy represents a dynamic step forward in entertainment innovation, allowing us to change the way that music fans, artists and labels interact with one another,” said Alvaro G Velilla, senior vice president, new business at UMG. “Beat Galaxy is a living, breathing music experience, and alongside Supersocial, we believe that we’ve created the go-to music getaway on Roblox.”

Beat Galaxy features officially licensed songs and labels from UMG’s catalogue on the Roblox platform and allows users to socialise and immerse themselves in the music, with fully integrated ‘track runner’ style rhythm gameplay capable of supporting multiple players at once in real-time.

Beat Galaxy has launched with one of the largest catalogues of officially licensed songs of any experience on the Roblox platform. Tracks span a wide range of popular music genres from EDM and pop to rock and hip-hop and include hit songs by Glass Animals, Kid Cudi, Becky Hill and more.

“In collaboration with UMG we’ve been able to bring something unique to the industry,” said Yonatan Raz-Fridman, founder and CEO of Supersocial. “Beat Galaxy creates a next-generation music discovery experience on Roblox that not only provides an opportunity for a fun social gameplay, but creates true utility for music discovery beyond the algorithm in a community-driven way that’s never been done before.”

In addition to acting as a rhythm game and music discovery hub for new music and artists, Beat Galaxy will also serve as a virtual venue for live concerts and themed pop-up shops centred around live performances within Roblox. Future expansion includes the ability for users to travel to other virtual UMG worlds and experiences on Roblox.