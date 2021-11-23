UMG appoints Naras Eechambadi and Alexandra Hinkle to senior data and marketing roles

Universal Music Group has appointed Naras Eechambadi as chief data & analytics officer and Alexandra Hinkle as chief marketing officer, global consumer marketing.

The newly-created roles are designed to strategically advance UMG’s global e-commerce and direct-to-consumer strategy.

Naras Eechambadi (pictured right), will “accelerate UMG’s global consumer and fan data strategy, as well as extend the company’s industry leadership in data and analytics”, according to the announcement.

Hinkle (left), with more than 25 years of experience leading cross functional marketing teams, will oversee marketing strategy, campaign strategy, marketing planning and coordination, audience growth, CRM, digital innovation, paid media and performance marketing.

Eechambadi and Hinkle will be based in Santa Monica and report to Richelle Parham, president of global e-commerce and business development.

In making the announcement, Parham said: “I’m pleased to welcome Naras and Alex to my team. Together, we will help advance Universal Music Group’s unparalleled opportunity to build a consumer-demand-driven e-commerce business that forges meaningful bonds between artists and fans while cultivating important revenue streams.”

Eechambadi said: “I’m honoured to join UMG, the world’s most successful and innovative music company, to build on the company’s industry leadership and drive a global data and analytics strategy that will allow our artists to reach new and current fans around the world across a number of existing and developing consumer touchpoints. I’m thrilled to join Richelle’s team.”

Hinkle said: “I’m excited to join UMG, a world-class marketing leader across the entertainment industry. By coordinating our marketing efforts globally, we will build on the company’s tremendous track-record of ensuring our artists reach fans through innovative cross-channel campaigns and products. I’m thankful to Richelle for this opportunity and I can’t wait to work with UMG’s incredibly talented executive team.”

For more than two decades, Eechambadi served as the founder and CEO of Quaero, which helped large enterprises enhance customer relationships by leveraging customer data. Quaero’s clients included Disney/ESPN, Marriott, American Express, Bank of America, Charter Communications, NASCAR, Priceline and Starwood. Under his leadership, Quaero transitioned from a services business to a customer data and analytics software platform with big data management, data engineering, DevOps, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) capabilities.

In her role, Hinkle will partner closely with UMG’s labels, territories and Bravado to provide marketing support, education and resources.

She most recently led all property marketing and campaign strategy for Wynn Resorts Las Vegas.