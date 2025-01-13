UMG cancels Grammys party and artist events to redirect resources to those affected by wildfires

Universal Music Group has cancelled its Grammy-related events as a result of the ongoing wildfires in LA.

The 2025 Grammys are still set to go ahead on February 2 at the Crypto.com Arena, the Recording Academy announced today (January 13).

But the market-leading major has decided to redirect resources that would have been used for its events around next month’s ceremony towards those affected by the fires.

“Today we have cancelled all of our Grammy-related events, including the Artist Showcase and After-Grammy Party and will redirect the resources that would have been used for those events to assist those affected by the wildfires,” said a statement from UMG posted on social media. “Our deepest gratitude goes to the first responders and emergency personnel, who continue to perform heroically.

“LA is home to so many of us. We are committed to helping and supporting the music community, our artists, our teams and the people of Los Angeles get through this horrific episode.”

Universal Music Group CEO & chairman Sir Lucian Grainge has already cancelled a planned European business trip to remain in LA to help coordinate relief efforts for employees.

At least 50 of UMG’s employees have been affected by the fires and the major is coordinating a range of efforts to provide support.

UMPG CEO & chairman Jody Gerson, who was scheduled to be honoured at the pre-Grammy Salute To Industry Icons award, is among those leading the relief plan.

Warner Music has also issued its response to the fire and plans to support the relief effort and rebuilding with £1 million committed so far.

In a social media post, Sony Music said the wildfires had been “devastating”.

“We are immensely grateful for the fearless firefighters and first responders working tirelessly to help those in need, and we remain in constant contact with our people in Los Angeles to ensure their safety and wellbeing,” said Sony Music. “Our support will be ongoing throughout recovery.”





