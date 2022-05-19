UMG expands Universal Music Czech Republic operation

Universal Music Group is expanding its business in the Czech Republic.

It is part of the newly-established Universal Music Central Eastern Europe structure, which strengthens cooperation between the national companies.

The move aims to bolster the Czech music market in the long term and open up more international opportunities for UMG’s regional artists.

The international strategy is complemented by the recently announced partnership with United Stage, one of the largest live and music management agencies in the Nordics.

Universal Music’s Czech team, led by managing director Tomas Filip, was recently strengthened with several A&R hires under the leadership of industry veterans Marcel Vysin and Jiri Kouba. Artists include Chinaski, Lucie, Mig 21, Mandrage, J. Ledecky, Wanastowi Vjecy, Gaia Mesiah, Lenka Dusilova, Anna K and Ewa Farna.

Multiple hit projects have emerged from the team’s work, including Hapka & Horacek, Sverak & Uhlir and Meky Zbirka. Vysin and Kouba’s teams have also been responsible for the successful launch of up-and-coming artists Mirai, Slza and Lenny, as well as establishing UMG in the Czech rap scene.

“The expansion will see the relaunch of six label brands offering local artists internationally established platforms and networks to enhance opportunity and synergy with partnerships, creativity, and artist development,” said a statement.

Labels to be relaunched under Universal Music Czech Republic are: Capitol Records, Island Records, Skybox, Def Jam, SinglTon and Virgin Music Label & Artist Services Czechia.