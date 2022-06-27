UMG for Brands launches UMusic Media Network to connect brands with music video content

Universal Music Group for Brands (UMGB) has announced the public launch of the UMusic Media Network, a media and data offering to connect brands and partners with exclusive media from the major and its artists.

Via the programme, brand partners can exclusively access premium content from artists, alongside UMG’s data and insights. UMG has tens of thousands of hours of video content and more than four trillion minutes of cumulative watch time of UMG content on YouTube.

Partners will be able to tap into UMG official music videos, songs and lyrics videos, original content, behind-the-scenes and artist vlogs, and lifestyle content from UMG-owned platforms such as Rebel Labs, Mercury Studios and Polygram Entertainment. The network will also offer branded content and partnership opportunities across the company’s labels and artists.

“With massive growth in demand for premium video advertising to run alongside popular music content, UMG’s UMusic Media Network will help unlock value for UMG artists worldwide and maximise opportunities for UMGB advertising partners,” said a statement.

“UMG’s consolidated digital properties draw more than 150 million unique visitors monthly across desktop, smartphones and tablets in the US alone. This impactful and engaging content coupled with market-leading data and insights will help brands identify exactly where they can be most effective in reaching both primary and new audiences, and further establish their authenticity while creating amplification around programming.”

The UMusic Media Network will be led by Richard Yaffa, EVP, global head of UMGB, and Morgan Buksbaum, SVP of media and properties at UMGB.

It is fully integrated into UMG’s global operations, including commercial services & UMGB, led by Michele Anthony (EVP, UMG); digital strategy led by Michael Nash (EVP, digital strategy); data, e-commerce and media led by Richelle Parham (president global e-commerce and business development); and digital rights administration, led by Todd Rosenberg (SVP, business development & content strategy).

The launch comes after a year-long beta programme that has seen advertisers’ content achieve millions of views from music fans globally, alongside artist content. UMGB has worked across all major media buying agencies, holding companies and creative agencies to support partner campaigns.

“The UMusic Media Network brings together UMG’s unmatched artist roster, marketing capabilities and resources to empower brands and partners directly,” said Richard Yaffa, EVP, global head of UMGB. “Through this cutting-edge new platform, UMG artists can create destination programming exclusively for brands, giving our partners the ability to hyper-target culturally relevant content where they have not been able to do before.

“When advertisers connect with culturally relevant content and associate their brand with our artists, consumers feel greater brand affinity and engage with those ads more actively.”

Michele Anthony, EVP, UMG, said: “The UMusic Media Network combines the unique collective resources that only UMG, as the world’s leading music-based entertainment company can provide to partners, creating an unrivalled service that leverages and delivers the reach, power and influence that great music and artist content can bring, while creating value for our artists, labels and our partners.”