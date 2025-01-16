UMG hits back at Drake following defamation lawsuit

Universal Music Group has responded to Drake's defamation lawsuit over the release of Kendrick Lamar's diss track Not Like Us last year.

The Canadian star filed the lawsuit at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York earlier this week. Drake accused UMG of defamation by allowing the song to be released.

It’s the latest development in his feud with Kendrick Lamar, although Drake has now turned his fire on Universal Music, which has released his music in partnership with the star for more than a decade.

In court documents, Drake claimed that Universal "continued to fan the flames" of the controversy for profit.

Responding to the lawsuit, Universal Music said: "Not only are these claims untrue, but the notion that we would seek to harm the reputation of any artist – let alone Drake – is illogical."

"Throughout his career, Drake has intentionally and successfully used UMG to distribute his music and poetry to engage in conventionally outrageous back-and-forth 'rap battles' to express his feelings about other artists," said UMG. "He now seeks to weaponise the legal process to silence an artist's creative expression and to seek damages from [Universal] for distributing that artist's music."

The major noted it had "invested massively" in his music, helping him "achieve historic commercial and personal financial success".

"We have not and do not engage in defamation – against any individual," the statement added.