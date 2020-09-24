UMG launches Def Jam Vietnam

Universal Music Vietnam (UMV) has launched Def Jam Vietnam, a new domestic label dedicated to supporting Vietnamese hip-hop and rap talent.

The rap scene in Vietnam has grown in popularity and influence in recent years. Def Jam Vietnam becomes the sixth country from the region to join the global Def Jam family, alongside Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines and Indonesia as part of Def Jam South East Asia.

Def Jam South East Asia, which launched in September 2019, follows the blueprint of the iconic Def Jam Recordings label.

The label in Vietnam launches with the signing of three artists: Obito, SeaChains and Right.

“It’s an extremely exciting time for hip-hop in Vietnam, and we are committed to connect and contribute to the hip-hop community at large,” said Joe Flizzow, MD, Def Jam SEA. “I’m looking forward to working with all these amazing and talented artists as well as collaborations and tours. Big things to come, and once again on behalf of the fam, welcome to Def Jam SEA!”

PHOTO: (L-R) Def Jam Vietnam signings Right, Obito and SeaChains