UMG launches strategic global partnership with Daddy Yankee

Universal Music Group and Daddy Yankee have announced a strategic global partnership that includes the release of new music and film projects.

UMG said Daddy Yankee is “widely recognised for leading and elevating Reggaeton into a global cultural and musical phenomenon, which has fueled an explosion in popularity for Latin music around the world”.

He has more than 60 million followers across social media and more than seven billion streams in the last 12 months alone on YouTube, where he is among the Top 20 Global Artists. He has sold more than 17 million albums.

New album and music projects will be released through Ingrooves Music Group, alongside new film and television projects with Polygram Entertainment.

Daddy Yankee said: “I’ve worked hard to build a career that transcends cultures, borders and languages, and I created new business models that helped bring our music to the world. By making one of the biggest commitments to an artist in the history of Latin music, Universal Music and Sir Lucian are partners who value my legacy, my music and my contributions. This new single is just the beginning of the new projects we have planned and I’m excited to get started.”

Sir Lucian Grainge, chairman & CEO of Universal Music Group, said: “Daddy Yankee is both an iconic artist and entrepreneur whose extraordinary creativity influences culture on a global scale. We’re thrilled to welcome Daddy Yankee to the UMG family and we’re looking forward to working together to maximize the worldwide impact of his amazing talent.”

Anuel AA and Kendo Kaponi join Daddy Yankee on Don Don, a new single that will be released globally on September 11.