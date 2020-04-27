UMG partners with Lego Group on new range of products

The Lego Group has agreed an exclusive global partnership with Universal Music Group.

According to a statement, the deal will enable children to explore their creativity through play, by expressing themselves through music.

The partnership is based around the development of a new suite of Lego products launching in 2021, created to encourage and inspire the next generation of musicians, creatives and fans. The initiative aims to reinforce child development and harness the mental and creative benefits of music and Lego play.

Olivier Robert-Murphy, global head of new business, Universal Music Group, said: “Music plays an integral part in every child’s life from the moment they are born and throughout their development. Across the decades, children have continued to explore this passion via vinyl, radio, cassette, music videos, CD’s and streaming. Now through the partnership between the Lego Group and UMG, we will provide a new interactive way of inspiring the next generation of fans and creative visionaries.”

LEGO Group CMO Julia Goldin said:“We know music is a huge passion for so many children, it has an incredible ability to engage and unite children and their families, just like the Lego brick. This partnership will see us celebrate the power of merging music and the Lego System in Play, providing children with a whole new way to creatively express themselves by bringing to life music in their own world, their own way.”

Full details for the partnership will be revealed later this year.

The deal follows increasing moves by the music sector into entertainment for children, including Spotify Kids and Sony label Magic Star.