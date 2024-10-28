UMG reveals latest AI music partnership with Klay Vision

Los Angeles-based AI music company Klay Vision is collaborating with UMG on a commercial ethical foundational model for AI-generated music.

Klay is currently developing a new Large Music Model (KLayMM). The company plans to launch in the coming months with a product that will “revolutionise the way people think about music, presenting a new, intuitive music experience”.

The Klay model for AI will work in collaboration with the music industry and its creators. This is the latest in a series of pro-ethical AI announcements from Universal Music Group.

“Klay aims to be the backbone for a new era of innovation, powering new products and experiences, committed to the premise that AI can bolster and grow musical creativity and human artistry,” said a statement.

“At the core of UMG and Klay’s shared vision is the conviction that state-of-the-art foundational AI models are best built and scaled responsibly through constructive dialogue and consensus with those responsible for the artistry that shapes global culture.”

It follows the launch by UMG of Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree in Spanish for the first time using SoundLabs AI technology, which was fully approved by the artist.

The major’s Klay Vision partnership comes at a time when UMPG and UMG are in litigation with Anthropic AI, as well as being part of an industry-wide action against Suno and Udio.

“Building generative AI music models ethically and fully respectful of copyright, as well as name and likeness rights, will dramatically lessen the threat to human creators and stand the greatest opportunity to be transformational, creating significant new avenues for creativity and future monetisation of copyrights,” the announcement continued.

Klay is led by executives from the fields of music and technology, including Ary Attie (music producer and tech expert), Thomas Hesse (former president of Sony Music Entertainment) and Björn Winckler (joining soon from Google Deepmind). The company will work with music publishers, labels, distributors and other rights-holders across the major and indie label landscape.

Klay is developing a global ecosystem to host AI-driven experiences and content, including accurate attribution, and will not compete with artists’ catalogues in traditional music services.

Michael Nash, executive vice president, and chief digital officer of Universal Music, said: “We are excited to partner with entrepreneurs like the team leading Klay, to explore new opportunities and ethical solutions for artists and the wider music ecosystem, advancing generative AI technology in ways that are both respectful of copyright and have the potential to profoundly impact human creativity. UMG has always endeavoured to lead the music industry in driving innovation, embracing new technologies, and supporting entrepreneurship while protecting human artistry.”

Ary Attie, founder and CEO of Klay, added: “Research is critical to building the foundations for AI music, but the tech is only an empty vessel when it doesn’t engage with the culture it is meant to serve. Klay’s obsession is not just to showcase its research innovation but to make it invisible and mission-critical to people’s daily lives. Only then can music AI become more than a short-lived gimmick. Our great artists have always embraced the newest technologies – we believe the next Beatles will play with Klay.”