UMG's Bravado unveils new leadership appointments

Universal Music Group’s merchandise and brand management company, Bravado, has unveiled leadership appointments across all departments.

The new structure includes the hiring of Colin McIntosh as chief financial officer, as well as the promotions of Ashley Fogerty, who now oversees business affairs; Bill Ashton, who is now SVP of commerce; Brian Schechter, who now oversees brand management; Keith Taperell, who now oversees licensing; and Stacie Swanson, who now holds the newly created role of VP, artist strategy.

Matt Young (pictured), president of Bravado, said: “Over the past couple of years, we have worked to create an organisation that better serves the needs of our global roster. Helping artists connect with fans around the world will always be our driving force, and I'm excited to announce this new leadership, who will ensure that artists’ visions are brought to life."

The following Bravado executives report to Matt Young:

Alyssa Tobias has been promoted to senior vice president, head of creative services. Most recently, Tobias served as VP, head of creative services. Prior to Bravado, she held the position of SVP, creative at Live Nation Merchandise, where she built and oversaw creative development and design for their roster. Tobias is based in Los Angeles.

Ashley Fogerty has been promoted to senior vice president of business affairs. In her role, Fogerty will focus on external business development while providing legal leadership for the company’s global business. She will work across artist teams, retail, e-commerce and UMG’s brands and labels. Fogerty is based in Los Angeles.

Bill Ashton has been promoted to senior vice president of commerce. He will focus on driving revenue and innovation through tours, retail, VIP, licensing, D2C and Harley-Davidson. Ashton will also continue to oversee the company’s A&R division, as well as drive new commercial and creative opportunities for Bravado’s roster of artists and brands. Ashton is based in New York.

Brian Schechter has been promoted to senior vice president, head of brand management. Schechter joined Bravado as vice president, label liaison. In his new role, Schechter will lead the brand management team and continue to support artists’ teams across the company. Schechter is based in Los Angeles.

Colin McIntosh has been named chief financial officer and works closely with UMG’s corporate centre. He has been tasked with driving efficiency and system improvements across Bravado. McIntosh joined from Revolt Media, where he led growth of the Black-owned and operated multimedia platform as COO and CFO. McIntosh is based in New York.

David Boyne is managing director of Bravado, UK. Over his 14-year tenure at the company, Boyne has worked to grow Bravado's presence in the UK, including the launch of the roster’s only brick-and-mortar store, The Rolling Stones’ RS No. 9 Carnaby St. Under his leadership, Bravado's UK divisions, including sales, A&R, supply chain, creative and finance, have all continued to develop and grow.

Stacie Swanson has been promoted to vice president of artist strategy. In this newly created role, Swanson will serve a select list of artists. She will continue to work on merch for some of the biggest artists in the world, including the late Tupac and Morgan Wallen. Swanson is based in Nashville.

Rachel Redfearn continues to lead the UK’s A&R and brand management and label liaison teams as senior vice president UK A&R, brand management & label liaison. She will continue to cultivate new and existing label relationships and pilot the liaison programme in the UK. Prior to joining Bravado, Redfearn was at The Merchandise Company (TMC), where she set up TMC’s European division, managing an office out of London.

The following executives report to Bill Ashton:

Briana Farrell has been promoted to vice president of US retail. Farrell joined Bravado in 2011 and has worked to drive growth through a network of retail channels. Farrell most recently held the position as senior director of US retail sales at Bravado. Farrell is based in New York.

Keith Taperell has been promoted to vice president of licensing. UMG said Taperell will continue to globalise the licensing business, and support artists on product development and collaboration opportunities. Most recently, Taperell was VP of global brand partnerships and energy marketing in a newly created role at Bravado. Taperell is London-based.