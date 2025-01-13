UMG's Sir Lucian Grainge cancels Europe trip to remain in LA and support staff impacted by fires

Universal Music Group CEO & chairman Sir Lucian Grainge has written to staff to pledge support to colleagues impacted by the fires in LA.

The UMG boss has cancelled a planned European business trip to remain in LA to help coordinate relief efforts for employees.

“Included among the many thousands of Los Angeles residents whose lives have been severely upended by the catastrophic fires are many of our colleagues,” wrote Sir Lucian in the message to staff (which Music Week has seen). “As of today, at least 50 of our colleagues have been totally displaced, with many losing their homes entirely. With the fires still raging and threatening other areas of Los Angeles, unfortunately this is far from over.”

Sir Lucian added that “we are here for those colleagues who have been, and will be, impacted by this horror”.

Jody Gerson, Eric Hutcherson, John Janick, Monte Lipman, Boyd Muir and Will Tanous will work with Sir Lucian to coordinate a range of efforts to support those affected.

Warner Music has also issued its response to the fire and plans to support the relief effort and rebuilding.

“As a Pacific Palisades resident for 15 years, I have great empathy for how many of you must feel and how this has disrupted your and your family's lives,” wrote Sir Lucian to colleagues.

“However, amidst all this uncertainty, we must continue to work together to deliver for our artists and songwriters around the world. Let's not forget: we are strong, we will continue to be brave, and as always, we will march on together!”