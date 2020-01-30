UMG signs African MTV EMA winners Sauti Sol

Universal Music Africa has signed Kenyan Afro-Pop collective Sauti Sol and outlined global ambitions for the band.

Sauti Sol are comprised of vocalists Bien-Aimé Baraza, Willis Chimano, Savara Mudigi and guitarist, Polycarp Otieno.

The agreement will give the band access to UMG’s global network around the world, in order to reach new audiences globally.

As well as touring across Africa, the US, Europe and Australia, the band have won international awards including, BET Awards, an MTV EMA for Best African Act and MTV Africa Award for Best African Group.

Last year the band opened their own record label, Sol Generation Records, with the mission of developing and introducing African acts.

Sipho Dlamini, MD of UMG South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, said: "We are delighted to announce our partnership with Sauti Sol, one of the most innovative and creative groups to have broken through from Africa in recent years. Universal Music Africa is dedicated to helping the best African music talent reach new audiences around the world and we are excited to welcome them to our global UMG family. We look forward to working together with them to ensure they are able to authentically celebrate Africa through music and to help introduce their unique blend Afro-pop to new listeners everywhere.”

PHOTO: (Back row from left) Naim Mcnair, Bien-Aimé Baraza, Delvin Mudigi, Colin Gayle, Adam Granite and TBC

(Front row from left) Moriasi Omambia, Andrew Kronfeld, Willis Austin Chimano, Yvette Gayle, Polycarp Otieno, Joe Chialo and Sipho Dlamini