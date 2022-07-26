UMG signs Dutch DJ Afrojack, launches new dance and electronic music hub in Europe

Virgin Records Germany and Universal Music Netherlands have announced the signing of DJ Afrojack, under a new partnership between the two labels.

The signing of Afrojack and his label, Wall Recordings, marks the first collaborative signing under Universal Music central Europe’s newly launched dance and electronic music hub, which was set up to provide support and amplify success for independent electronic artists and labels within central Europe.

Universal Music Central Europe aims to serve some of the world's biggest pop music markets throughout central Europe, including Germany, Sweden, Italy and the Netherlands, to create a new and dedicated international focus with global ambitions for new artist partners. The dance hub team will identify artists across Europe and beyond that might benefit from the support of this new division.

The first single Day & Night by Afrojack & Black V-Neck ft. Muni Long will be released on August 12.

Max Paproth, vice president A&R Central Europe & International Marketing Germany, said: “The new hub is exclusively dedicated to dance and electronic artists in Central Europe. We’re joining forces here and enhancing our international approach. This helps us act faster and offer dance artists a European platform from the moment they sign with us. I’m delighted to be celebrating such an incredible debut with Afrojack.”

Afrojack said: “I'm very excited to have partnered up with Universal for all Afrojack Music and Wall, we have big plans for the future!”

Kees van der Hoeven, CEO Universal Music Benelux, added: “I’m overjoyed to be able to welcome Afrojack back to the label. Especially as we’re now working with him as part of a new international setup that will allow us to offer our artists even better service and more opportunities. Afrojack is a brilliant artist and an incredible addition to our roster. I can’t wait to start working with him again.”

Alexander Neipp, vice president marketing, and Magnus Textor, vice president A&R & electronic/dance Central Europe, Virgin Records Germany, said: “The debut of our brand-new dance hub could hardly have been more spectacular. In Afrojack, we’ve managed to convince one of the world’s biggest EDM artists of our expertise and capabilities. Our German and Dutch joint venture also combines the best service on a local level with maximum traction in global markets. We are delighted to join Afrojack on the next phase of his career.”