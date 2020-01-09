UMG signs global distribution and marketing deal with Saban Music Group

Saban Music Group (SMG) has agreed a global distribution and marketing deal with Universal Music Group.

The company launched in the summer with entertainment industry veteran Haim Saban announcing a $500 million (£383.1m) investment in the LA-based company.

SMG will be distributed in the US by Caroline, which is part of Capitol Music Group, and work in tandem with Caroline International and UMG’s Santa Monica-based central services team for all other territories.

Caroline International’s independent distribution and label services includes alliances with Caroline International’s 11 offices outside the US.

“Sir Lucian has built the No. 1 music company in the world with an unprecedented streak of artist development,” said Saban. “There is no better home for our artists and their music.”

The partnership will kick off on Friday (January 10) with the release of Further Up by Static & Ben El, featuring Pitbull.

There is no better home for our artists and their music Haim Saban

“Haim has a proven track record of creating world-class entertainment,” said Sir Lucian Grainge, UMG’s chairman & CEO. “We’re looking forward to working with his team at Saban Music to bring groundbreaking new artists and music to fans around the globe.”

Headed by Gustavo Lopez, SMG has been signing artists and developing content since its launch announcement in July 2019. The music entertainment firm said it is committed to providing resources for both local as well international artists through its 360 model.

“It’s exciting to once again work with UMG, my home for more than 20 years,” said Lopez. “We’re looking forward to working with Sir Lucian’s record-breaking and industry-leading teams.”

As part of its overall growth strategy, SMG is planning the future acquisition of recording, publishing and management businesses.