UMG ups Frederic Voillemot to CFO and EVP of business development for Africa, Middle East & Asia

Universal Music Group has promoted Frederic Voillemot to CFO and EVP of business development for Africa, Middle East & Asia (AMEA).

Voillemot has overseen the company’s corporate development and strategy team for the past five years.

With the new role, Voillemot will serve as a key member of UMG’s AMEA team and work closely with digital and legal on the commercial approach across the region.

Based in London, he will report to Adam Granite, executive vice president of market development. Additionally, as a senior member of UMG’s global finance team, Voillemot will liaise with Boyd Muir, UMG’s executive vice president, chief financial officer & president of operations, and Philippe Flageul, UMG’s executive vice president & controller.

Adam Granite said: “Fred is a highly respected and experienced member of UMG’s global finance team, where he has overseen significant acquisitions that have helped shape the company’s business strategy. In my dealings with Fred over the years, I have witnessed his intelligence, leadership, strategic acumen and his tenaciousness and I couldn’t be more thrilled to have him as a central member of my team.”

Frederic Voillemot said: “I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter, where I’ll be able to leverage my experience to further develop UMG’s high growth markets and work with the excellent teams that Adam has already assembled to capitalise on the extraordinary breadth of opportunities in those regions. I am incredibly proud of my tenure leading UMG’s corporate development & strategy and my US and London teams. I am thankful for the support of Boyd and Philippe and that we will continue to work closely together in my new role.”

In addition to his strategic responsibilities and ensuring corporate financial compliance and M&A diligence, Voillemot will work at a regional level with the territory CEOs and CFOs to support their efforts, proposals and business plans to help advance UMG’s artist-driven, strategic and entrepreneurial initiatives across the region.

Previously, Voillemot served as UMG’s senior vice president of corporate development & strategy. Based in Santa Monica, he was responsible for the company’s corporate development and strategy function globally, where he also supported UMG’s executive team, as well as label, country and regional finance heads, on assessing deals, investments and business initiatives including large artist signings, commercial partnerships, strategic planning and monitoring.

Prior to joining UMG, Voillemot was director of corporate internal audit & special projects at Vivendi. Before Vivendi, Voillemot worked in the mergers and acquisitions roles in Paris at UBS Investment Bank and Lazard Freres.