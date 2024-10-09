UMR and Rhino join forces on Black Story campaign to release 'pivotal' catalogue LPs on vinyl

In celebration of Black History Month, the Black Story campaign is releasing nine albums on vinyl.

Universal Music Recordings (UMR) is joining forces with Warner Music’s catalogue label Rhino; both are committed to resurfacing and celebrating signed Black artists in the UK.

This special collection will feature five albums from Universal, four from Rhino plus one Black Story pick of Club Classics Vol. One by Soul II Soul that will feature as part of National Album Day.

The Black Story was created to celebrate and honour the legacy of iconic UK Black music, as well as artists signed in this country. The line-up of releases includes albums by Shola Ama (pictured), Neneh Cherry, Big Youth and Eternal.

These exclusive vinyl releases will be available via Recordstore, Sound Of Vinyl, uDiscover, Rhino and all standard music retailers. Universal titles will be released on October 4, 2024, while Warner titles will be released on October 11 and 18. All titles are up for pre-order now.

It aims to spotlight artists who have shaped the sound of past decades whilst paving the way for today’s talent. Its core aim is to address the unequal representation within the music industry of Black artists who have yet to attain the level of prominence they deserve.

“UMR is not only celebrating the culture but also the scenes and the sounds to shine a light on the incredible Black artists in their archives,” said a statement. “Many of the artists featured were pivotal in laying the foundation of their genres, and the albums platformed here were integral in that achievement.”

The Black Story initiative is designed to elevate the music of Black artists, share their stories and, in turn, gain new fans to preserve the legacy of Black music.

In a statement, the Black Story team at Universal Music Recordings said: “We are incredibly honoured to join forces with Warner this year for Black Story 2024. Our initiative seeks to give flowers to the Black artists that shaped not only British music, but British culture and we’re excited to share the stories behind the music that has soundtracked the lives of Black Britain.”

Rotimi Skyers, digital & marketing, Rhino UK, said: “Black Story is committed to preserving Black recorded music, protecting the legacy of Black artists who have shaped music history. At Warner (Rhino UK), we're dedicated to ensuring future generations can connect with the voices, stories, and sounds that have inspired them in the UK."

Dr Jo Twist OBE, BPI chief executive, added: “Black Story is a wonderful record label initiative which invites us to rediscover important recordings and helps us to more fully recognise and celebrate the essential contribution made by Black British artists to UK recorded music and to our diverse cultural heritage.”

Albums being reissued or released for Black Story include:

Find Your Way (1993) – Gabrielle

Dread Locks Dread (1975) – Big Youth

Roaring 20s (2013) – Rizzle Kicks

Homebrew (1992) – Neneh Cherry

Movement (1964) – Joe Harriott

Mama Africa (1983) – Peter Tosh

Much Love (1997) – Shola Ama

Always & Forever (1993) – Eternal

Remember My Song (1975) – Labi Siffre

Club Classics Vol. One (1989) – Soul II Soul