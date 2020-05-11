Universal launches strategic partnership with Nigeria's Aristokrat Group

Universal Music France has announced a strategic partnership with The Aristokrat Group.

The African entertainment company operates from Lagos, Nigeria and is best known for discovering and developing Burna Bo.

This strategic partnership consists of both a label deal, as well as a publishing deal through Universal Music Publishing Group. Aristokrat Group and Universal Music Group will work together to discover and develop new African talent, as well giving artists and songwriters the opportunity to reach global audiences with support from Universal Music Group companies around the world.

The first recording artists signed to the label are Kel P, Jujuboy Star and Tneeya.

The publishing partnership with UMPG will enable Aristokrat to further discover and develop African songwriters, artists and producers globally. The first publishing signings are Kel P, Jujuboy Star and Saszy Afroshii.

Olivier Nusse, CEO, Universal Music France, said: “I am very proud that Aristokrat Group has chosen Universal Music France as its strategic partner to reach a global audience. We are convinced that Aristokrat represents the sound of New Africa and we look forward to working with our UMG labels globally to ensure that people around the world, can discover and dance to this sound!”

Bertil David, MD, Universal Music Publishing France, said: “Aristokrat is one of the most important voices in Africa right now. The quality of their A&R, their artistic and creative vision and entrepreneurship is both unique and progressive. We are very proud at UMPG to be able to partner with Aristokrat to help them achieve the global presence they deserve.”

Piriye Isokrari, founder and CEO, The Aristokrat Group, said: “This is an exciting time for African musicians, producers and companies such as ours. Over the last decade, we’ve been at the forefront of cultivating this sound and building sustainable structures locally and we are happy to be able to bring our music and culture to the global market through this partnership with the Universal Music Group.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Jean-Charles Mariani, Chief Digital Officer, Universal Music France; Bertil David, MD, Universal Music Publishing France; Eneibimo APULU, Chief Operating Officer, The Aristokrat Group; Tinu Adesugba, EVP Content & Communications, The Aristokrat Group; Piriye Isokrari, CEO, The Aristokrat Group; Kel-P, producer; Olivier Nusse, CEO, Universal Music France; Steve Jervier, A&R consultant, The Aristokrat Group.