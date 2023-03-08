Universal Music Canada appoints Julie Adam as executive vice president & general manager

Universal Music Canada has appointed music and media executive Julie Adam as executive vice president & general manager.

Adam has been hired by UMC chairman & CEO Jeffrey Remedios to lead the major’s frontline operations, overseeing the company’s marketing, digital strategy, commercial affairs, and brand partnership portfolios.

“Julie is an absolute force – she’s an exceptional executive and a passionate, purpose-driven leader who has helped shape the Canadian media and entertainment industry,” said Remedios. “She leads with positivity, inclusivity and creativity, and cares deeply about artists - as evidenced by her impressive career in service to music. I’m so honoured Julie has agreed to join me in leading Universal Music Canada’s outstanding team as we continue to propel our roster of artists to new heights.”

Adam will work alongside Remedios and bring her experience to all elements of artist strategy, strategic planning, culture building, people leadership and more.

“I am beyond thrilled to join Universal Music Canada,” said Adam. “I have deep respect and admiration for Jeffrey, and I am inspired by the culture he and his team have created within the organisation. This role, working with this incomparable team, and this incredible roster of artists, is an absolute dream come true.

“I am, and always have been, in awe of the power of music and those who create it. Music can inspire you, console you, help you celebrate, mourn, or push you to think differently. It can magically bring together a community, our country, and the world. I can’t wait to get started.”

In over two decades working for Rogers Sports & Media, Adam was most recently president of news & entertainment, overseeing Rogers’ non-sport television, podcasting and radio business, and the executive sponsor of the All In inclusion & diversity programme.

She has been recognised as Canada’s first female vice president of radio programming.

Adam is the current chair of CARAS (The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences), which includes The JUNO Awards, MusiCounts and the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.