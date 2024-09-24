Universal Music China Greater Bay Area launches to 'drive forward Chinese pop'

Universal Music Greater China (UMGC) has launched a new label division, Universal Music China Greater Bay Area (UMCGBA), covering China’s Greater Bay Area (GBA) including Hong Kong and Macau.

This initiative marks the first time a major music company has established a division in China’s Greater Bay Area, with its new headquarters in Shenzhen.

Universal Music Greater China now has offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzen and Taiwan to fully support the next phase of growth across the region.

Spearheaded by Gary Chan, who currently serves as managing director of Universal Music Hong Kong and senior vice-president of UMGC, the new division will “help enrich the Greater Bay Area's music scene by embracing its economic and cultural vibrancy, elevating both the local and global appeal of the region's diverse musical heritage”, according to the announcement.

The Greater Bay Area is the world's most populous urban area and a significant cultural hub. With a combined GDP contributing 11.1% to China’s total in 2023 and a population surpassing 86 million, the GBA accounts for nearly a quarter of China’s music performance revenue.

UMCGBA will assemble a local team dedicated to marketing, A&R and artist management, in order to discover and cultivate local talent across the GBA. Additionally, its mission is to transform the local music scene by drawing on global musical trends.

Timothy Xu (pictured), chairman and CEO of Universal Music Greater China, said: "The launch of UMCGBA represents a strategic expansion, leveraging the vast market potential and unique cultural atmosphere of the Greater Bay Area. We eagerly anticipate welcoming the outstanding talents from this region to join us in driving forward the next era of Chinese pop music. In this pursuit, we are setting our sights on transforming the GBA into a trendsetting hub that epitomises creativity, vitality, and connectivity, crafting fresh musical expressions and innovative entertainment experiences."

Adam Granite, executive vice president, market development of Universal Music Group, said: "Our commitment to the Greater Bay Area is part of UMG’s global strategy to invest in local and regional music scenes, particularly in rapidly growing markets like China. By deepening our roots in local cultures and enhancing support for local artists, we aim to elevate the Chinese music landscape and introduce its unique sounds on the world stage.”