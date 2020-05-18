Universal Music Enterprises appoints Katina Bynum to EVP role

Universal Music Enterprises has appointed Katina Bynum to the position of EVP of East Coast labels, urban.

In this newly created role, Bynum will work closely with UMe’s division’s senior management team and the senior leadership at Republic, Island and Def Jam to develop strategic initiatives across the labels’ urban music roster. Additionally, she will support Cash Money and the label’s artist roster.

Bynum will be based in New York and report to Bruce Resnikoff, president & CEO of UMe.

Resnikoff said: “At UMe, we are committed to artists and their rich musical history. Our goal is to develop and foster relationships that allow us to work in sync with their vision as we continue to innovate and strategically lead the industry into the future ways to consume music. Katina’s expertise, talent, long-term relationships with artists and managers, and innovative spirit will be key to collaborating with our labels and artists to deliver music, merchandise and new fan experiences.”

“This role gives me an opportunity to work with artists that I’ve known for years, as well as build relationships with some of my musical heroes to help introduce their amazing legacies to new audiences,” Bynum said. “I’m looking forward to working closely with Bruce and the incredible UMe team. There are no limits to the possibilities we can accomplish for music fans.”

Prior to joining the global catalogue and special markets division at UMG, Bynum was SVP, marketing at Cash Money/Young Money/Republic Records. During more than 20 years at the company, she has worked closely with artists including Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Drake, Nelly, Birdman and Juvenile. She also worked in developing new acts including Jacquees, Blueface and Kiana Lede.

Prior to joining Universal in 1996, Bynum was the theatre manager of the Apollo Theatre in New York City.