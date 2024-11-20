Universal Music Greater China agrees strategic distribution agreement with Modern Sky

Universal Music Greater China (UMGC) has agreed a strategic distribution agreement with Chinese independent label Modern Sky.

The partnership will provide Modern Sky’s catalogue and roster of artists with access to UMG’s worldwide distribution network, as well as collaboration between the two companies to introduce China’s original music to international audiences.

For over two decades, Modern Sky has been instrumental in shaping China’s indie music movement, producing over 500 albums and working with bands and artists including New Pants, Re-Tros, Second Hand Rose, Miserable Faith, Xie Tianxiao, Wutiaoren, Sound Fragment, Zhang Qiang, Ma Di, Yao Shisan, and many others.

Modern Sky is home to a roster of over 150 acts, including emerging talent that has broken onto the scene in recent years, such as Matt Lv, Click #15, Aflou, Doudou, Frankfurt Helmet, and Shii, with a more diverse range of musical genres and an increasingly global perspective.

In 2009, Modern Sky launched the Strawberry Music Festival, China's first large-scale outdoor music festival. Today, the company organises more than 30 music festivals annually and more than 1,000 performances across China.

Timothy Xu, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Greater China, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Modern Sky, a label that has been instrumental in defining China’s independent music culture and propelling it forward. This collaboration not only broadens the global reach of Chinese music but also highlights the distinct energy and creativity that define China’s young generation today. Together, we aim to amplify these voices on the global stage, celebrating the role of Chinese music in today’s cultural conversation.”

Shen Lihui, founder and CEO of Modern Sky, said: “At Modern Sky, we’ve always embraced an independent spirit and a forward-looking vision, committed to reflecting the cultural identity of China’s younger generation. Joining UMG’s global network and its community of exceptional artists marks an exciting new chapter for us. Through this collaboration, we’re thrilled to bring a fresh side of Chinese originality to the world, inviting audiences everywhere to experience the unique energy and cultural depth of China’s youth.”

Modern Sky has accelerated its international expansion in recent years by establishing divisions in New York, Liverpool and Tokyo.

In 2014, its first international music festival, Modern Sky Music Festival, was held in Central Park, New York, and has since hosted events in cities including Helsinki, Seattle, Los Angeles and Toronto. In 2025, the Strawberry Music Festival will debut in Tokyo, with plans for further expansion into more international cities.

Adam Granite, executive vice president, market development, Universal Music Group, added: “Modern Sky’s international reach and commitment to amplifying diverse Chinese voices make this partnership an exciting opportunity. This collaboration not only supports Modern Sky’s journey onto the global stage but also opens up opportunities for UMG’s international artists to connect with China’s audiences. We are excited to foster this two-way connection, expanding horizons for both Modern Sky and UMG artists around the world.” ?