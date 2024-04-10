Universal Music Greater China forms global agreement with TF Entertainment for C-pop talent

Universal Music Greater China (UMGC) has formed a strategic agreement with TF Entertainment, which is behind Chinese pop stars including TFBoys and Teens In Times.

The deal includes global digital distribution for TF Entertainment’s roster of talent.

Targeting markets outside Mainland China, TF Entertainment will draw upon UMG’s global distribution capabilities and marketing network to expand the international reach of C-pop talent.

Since its inception in 2009, TF Entertainment has been a key player in China's pop culture landscape, introducing the trainee system to cultivate ‘idol’ groups. This approach led to the establishment of the TF Family, under which various groups have flourished, with TFBoys and Teens In Times (TNT) being the most successful to date.

Timothy Xu, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Greater China, said: "We're thrilled to embark on this partnership with TF Entertainment, paving the way for iconic C-pop groups like TFBoys and Teens In Times to captivate audiences worldwide. This alliance underscores our dedication to elevating Chinese pop music to global acclaim, both culturally and commercially. It also provides a unique opportunity to advance our superfan strategy, offering fans around the world access to distinctive cultural experiences."

Chunhui Chen, CEO of TF Entertainment, said: "We are excited to join forces with UMG, propelling our artists and the rich catalogue of TF Family onto the global stage. UMG's proven success in elevating local music to worldwide phenomena, is exactly what we aspire to achieve. The professionalism and robust support from their team inspires great optimism, and we eagerly look forward to the fruitful results our strategic alliance will yield."

PHOTO: (L-R) Timothy Xu, Chunhui Chen, Adam Granite