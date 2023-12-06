Universal Music Greater China forms strategic partnership with Jay Chou and JVR Music

Universal Music Greater China has formed a strategic partnership with Jay Chou – the “King of Mandopop” – and his record label JVR Music.

The agreement secures global marketing and distribution rights for Jay Chou’s music catalogue and future projects, while also supporting rising talent from his JVR label, including Patrick Brasca and Young (Cao Yang).

“The addition of IFPI’s 2022 Global Album Sales Chart leader, Jay Chou, to UMG's artist roster, underscores the company's commitment to elevating Mandopop music on the international stage,” said a statement.

Timothy Xu, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Greater China, said: “It is with immense pride and excitement that we welcome Jay Chou, an icon of our times, into the Universal Music family. This partnership is more than a milestone for us; it’s a celebration of Jay's extraordinary artistry and global appeal. We are deeply honoured to be entrusted with his musical legacy and are eager to help showcase his remarkable talent to a broader global audience.”??

Jay Chou has been a major figure in the Mandarin music scene since his debut in 2000 with Jay. His career spans 15 studio albums.

With his 2022 release, Greatest Works Of Art, Chou became the first Mandarin artist to break into the Top 10 of the IFPI Global Artist Chart, but also the first to top the Global Album Sales Chart.

Founded in 2007 by Jay Chou, Vincent Fang, and JR Yang, JVR Music is a label and artist management agency.

“Aligning with UMG in this strategic partnership, marks a new chapter for Jay and JVR towards our vision of elevating Mandarin pop music globally,” said JR Yang, CEO of JVR Music. “Leveraging UMG’s extensive global network enables us to amplify Jay’s artistic impact and the diversity of our artist roster on a global scale. We are excited about harnessing this alliance to transcend cultural boundaries and cement the international presence of our unique musical heritage.”

Adam Granite, executive vice president, market development of Universal Music Group, said: “Welcoming Jay Chou and JVR to the Universal Music Group is a strategic triumph and a cultural victory. This partnership further cements our commitment to nurturing diverse talents and introducing them to audiences worldwide. Jay’s exceptional artistry and JVR’s creative prowess align perfectly with our mission to enrich the global music landscape.”

Since 2013, Universal Music Publishing Group has been the global publisher for Jay Chou and JVR. Chou has composed and produced all his songs, many in collaboration with lyricist Vincent Fang. The expanded global strategic agreement builds on that existing partnership.