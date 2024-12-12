Universal Music Group aligns with WPP on music and brand partnerships

Universal Music Group has formed a strategic partnership with global advertising giant WPP.

The deal will provide WPP clients’ brands with audience engagement strategies leveraging the power of music.

“The new partnership brings together UMG’s unparalleled family of artists and labels, and their global data and insights team, with WPP’s creative scale and extensive client network, giving brands new opportunities to connect with audiences through music,” said a statement.

The collaborative partnership offers WPP clients new opportunities to connect with some of the world’s most popular artists and their music, and unique access to UMG’s music catalogue. In addition, WPP and UMG will work together to responsibly explore new ways that AI can help brands and artists connect and create authentic cultural moments.

The announcement builds upon the history of collaboration between WPP and Universal Music Group For Brands (UMGB), such as their ongoing partnership with The Coca-Cola Company. Working together WPP and UMG have collaborated on global initiatives such as the Coke Studio and Sprite Limelight music platforms for both emerging and established artists.

Working together with WPP, we will harness and amplify the unmatched power and reach of music for WPP’s clients and brands through new strategic initiatives and programmes Michael Nash

Stephan Pretorius, chief technology officer, WPP, said: "Music is becoming an even more powerful cultural force, and technology is rewriting how we experience it. This partnership with UMG will allow us to leverage emerging technologies and data insights to create truly innovative music-driven campaigns for our clients, shaping the future of brand engagement."

Michael Nash, chief digital officer & EVP, Universal Music Group, said: “This collaboration provides benefits to stakeholders of each company. On one hand, combining innovative new technologies with UMG’s industry-leading data insights, we can create significant new commercial opportunities for our artists and songwriters. In addition, working together with WPP, we will harness and amplify the unmatched power and reach of music for WPP’s clients and brands through new strategic initiatives and programmes.”

This initiative is part of WPP’s larger strategy to invest in data and technology-driven solutions and partnerships to drive value for its clients.