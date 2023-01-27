Universal Music Group appoints Roey Hershkovitz as vice president of sound & picture

Universal Music Group has appointed Roey Hershkovitz as vice president of sound & picture.

In this newly-created role, Hershkovitz will lead visual content capture across the major’s recording studios, develop new programming and build on the company’s position in immersive audio.

The television producer and recording industry executive will work across UMG’s studios globally, as well as with Joe McCrossan, head of video services, to develop strategies that build upon the multimedia services and capabilities available to labels, artists and songwriters.

Additionally, Hershkovitz has been named head of West Coast studios, where he will continue to oversee Capitol Studios and the facility’s ongoing renovation. He was also appointed to UMG’s audio leadership team to drive creative innovation and audio quality, including Dolby Atmos Music adoption across a wide range of consumer products.

Hershkovitz will now be based out of Santa Monica and continue to report to Christopher Jenkins, executive vice president of digital studios, and Pat Kraus, senior vice president of recording studios & archive management.

Christopher Jenkins said: “Roey has that rare combination of deep creative relationships and instincts, technical chops and a deep passion for both music and visual content. I’m thrilled that Roey will be able to apply his unique skills in this wider role.”

Pat Kraus said: “This new role recognises Roey’s broader contributions to operating our cutting-edge studios that provide unmatched resources for recording artists and songwriters to be their most creative. Roey continues to play a key role in driving audio innovation and the broader adoption of immersive audio across studio, consumer product and creative communities.”

Roey Hershkovitz said: “UMG’s recording studios continue to drive audio and video innovation across the industry and play an essential role in developing the technology, tools and leadership that allow our labels and artists to provide fans with the leading catalogue of music mixed in Dolby Atmos. We’re now applying that same successful formula to how we capture, manage and distribute visual media and livestreaming, providing even more ways for artists to engage with their fans. This is an exciting time in the industry and I’m thankful to Michael Frey, Chris and Pat for this tremendous opportunity.”

Previously, Hershkovitz served as vice president of Capitol Studios & digital studios, where he oversaw Capitol Studios’ recording, tracking, mixing and mastering operations and label relations, as well as expanding the studios’ audio-visual operations by integrating new technology.

During that time, Hershkovitz established Studio C as the benchmark for mixing music in Dolby Atmos and helped develop, in collaboration with Dolby Laboratories, Atmos Music mixing tools and techniques that have since become standardised across the record industry.

Prior to joining Universal Music Group and Capitol Studios, Hershkovitz had built a two decade-long career as a booker, producer and music production supervisor for Conan O’Brien, as well as NBC’s The Tonight Show and Late Night.