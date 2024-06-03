Universal Music Group forms new Global Impact Team, unveils new promotions and appointments

Universal Music Group has announced the formation of the UMG Global Impact Team that will “enact and amplify the company’s vision for positive change through community engagement, environmental sustainability, events and special projects.”

Speaking about the team, Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group said: “The formation of the Global Impact Team reflects our commitment not only to accelerating our work in these critical areas but to do so in a way that leverages the experience and talent of these exceptional individuals to drive positive impact across our company, our industry and in the communities in which we serve. With this new structure we are ensuring that these functions are not siloed, but rather positioned to meaningfully influence all aspects of our global strategy.”

In addition to the new structure, the company announced the Team’s leadership, including:

Susan Mazo, UMG’s EVP of social responsibility, events and special projects, has now been promoted to EVP, chief impact officer. Mazo, who brings nearly 30 years of industry experience, joined UMG in 2014 and has been a leader in the fields of sustainability, charitable giving, and community engagement. She serves as the founding chair of UMG’s All Together Now Foundation and the co-creator of the Amplifier Award, which recognises artists for their commitment to creating positive change through their music and reach. In addition, Mazo has developed numerous initiatives in the fields of artist healthcare, mental health and the unhoused.

With this new structure we are positioned to meaningfully influence all aspects of our global strategy Sir Lucian Grainge

Dylan Siegler has also been appointed as SVP, head of sustainability. Effective June 10, 2024, Siegler will now lead the company’s global sustainability efforts. Siegler has two decades of experience in driving environmental and social impact in the Fortune 500, including decarbonization and climate justice strategy in energy, tech and the built environment. Previously, she was a music journalist. Siegler most recently served as SVP, sustainability at GreenBiz Group, where she curated, built and hosted GreenBiz, one of the world’s leading annual sustainability events.

Inside Projects, a strategy and marketing agency that specialises in social impact, will make UMG its exclusive partner within the music industry, advising the Global Impact Team and the company across communications, public policy, artist and shareholder relations. Founded by Kristin Jones and Arielle Vavasseur, Inside Projects’ past and present clients include Higher Ground Productions, Netflix and Spotify, among others.

I’m excited to implement a new approach that will amplify UMG’s global impact and brand resonance given our unique position to enact positive change Susan Mazo

Additionally, Dr. Menna Demessie, SVP and executive director, Task Force For Meaningful Change, and former SVP of policy at the Leadership Institute Of The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, will also serve as a member of the Global Impact Team leadership, as will:

Markie Ruzzo, who has been promoted to VP Global Impact.

Sharlotte Ritchie, who previously served as senior director, communications and head of the Task Force For Meaningful Change in the UK, and will now serve as senior director, global impact & communications.

Speaking about her new role, Mazo said: “I’m honoured to take on this new role and work alongside such an incredible team who have all been leaders in their respective fields. Through our work we’ve demonstrated that sustainability, community engagement and corporate social impact go hand-in-hand with delivering positive results for our employees, artists and shareholders. With this next evolution of our team and structure, and with Sir Lucian’s constant encouragement and focus, I’m excited to create and implement a new approach that unites all of the efforts in a way that will amplify UMG’s global impact and brand resonance given our unique position to enact positive change.”

(Photo, top L-R): Susan Mazo, Dylan Siegler, Kristin Jones, Arielle Vavasseur (Bottom, L-R): Dr. Menna Demessie, Markie Ruzzo, Sharlotte Ritchie



