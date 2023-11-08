Universal Music Group India forms strategic partnership with talent management firm Represent

Universal Music Group India has formed a strategic partnership with independent talent management company Represent.

Through the strategic collaboration, Represent's roster will gain access to UMG's global footprint across distribution, publishing, brands and more, which will expand the reach of their artists worldwide.

Some of the Represent artists who will be distributed and supported under this strategic partnership include Anuv Jain, MC Stan, Zaeden, Lost Stories, Yashraj, Hanita Bhambri, Akanksha Bhandari, Kamakshi Khanna, Saahel, Savera, Kayan, OAFF and Jai Dhir.

The companies will work together on artist development, fan engagement and more.

“The alliance leverages the creative synergies, united in their commitment to push boundaries and support established, as well as emerging talent and help introduce new Indian music culture to a global audience,” said a statement.

Devraj Sanyal, chairman and CEO of Universal Music India & South Asia, said: “We are delighted to announce this new strategic partnership with Represent. Our combined efforts will empower their artists and fuel their creativity, help inspire audiences worldwide, and elevate Indian music to new heights. With Represent's visionary approach and UMG's global network and support, we are confident this collaboration will help shine a spotlight on some of India’s most exciting young talent."

Aayushman Sinha, founder and CEO, Represent, said: “Having worked with Universal Music Group across quite a few of our artists’ releases in the past, we have been fortunate to be aligned in our thoughts to elevate the overall music industry and provide a platform for Indian artists to take their music global. This partnership is a step closer to achieving that. We bring some of our ace independent artists to the table as part of this deal and UMG brings its extensive resources and expertise – together driving the future of music. So excited to start this new chapter and I can’t wait to see where we go from here on.”

Sanujeet Bhujabal, EVP & head of content, Universal Music Group India, said: "This partnership signifies another milestone for the Indian music community. With Represent's impressive roster of artists and UMG's vast expertise, we are poised to create new opportunities for their artists to resonate with millions of music fans worldwide. Together, we will push the boundaries of innovation and help foster a thriving ecosystem for artists in India."

In recent years, UMGI releases have reflected the diversity of genres and languages of music within the country.

In the announcement, the major said it “has transformed and kickstarted a new wave of original artist content that is captivating India’s music fans and charts”.

The strategic partnership with Represent exists alongside previously announced partnerships with Desi Melodies and TM Ventures, and the impact of UMG’s own VYRL labels.

PHOTO:

(L-R) - Bottom Row: Kayan, Aayushman Sinha, Devraj Sanyal, Sanujeet Bhujabal

Middle Row: Hanita Bhambri, Saahel, MC Stan, Zaeden, Anuv Jain, Lost Stories

Top Row: Yashraj