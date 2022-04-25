Universal Music Group partners with The Mental Health Coalition to deliver climate change mental health roadmap

To coincide with Earth Day (April 22, 2022), Universal Music Group, in association with The Mental Health Coalition (MHC), have launched a new mental health roadmap, focussed on climate change, eco-anxiety, and climate justice.

This project is the latest in a series of Roadmaps to Mental Health – guides written by MHC that aim to normalise, demystify and destigmatise mental ill health.

The Roadmap to Climate Change Mental Health is designed to help the public navigate mental health issues that may be triggered or worsened by climate change, eco-anxiety, or climate trauma.

So far the MHC Roadmaps have been downloaded by, or viewed by, over 25 million people. UMG is a creative partner and supporter of MHC initiatives.

Dr Naomi Torres-Mackie, clinical psychologist and head of research for the Mental Health Coalition, said: “We don’t talk about it often enough, but climate change impacts our mental health in a major way. The fears it can bring up, though, can be managed with purposeful action. We are so glad to share this Roadmap, which is a jargon-free tool for doing just that. You can’t take care of the planet without first taking care of yourself.”

Susan Mazo, executive VP of global corporate social responsibility, events and special projects at Universal Music Group said: “As a partner of the MHC, we are delighted to support their valuable work in shining a spotlight on and demystifying mental health issues that are affecting billions around the world. We look forward to working with MHC and our artists to amplify this important issue and to help open up the conversation, on Earth Day and beyond.”

Click here to view the roadmap.

Last week saw charities and organisations hosting and participating in activities demonstrating the power of music to inspire climate action.

In July 2019, the music industry declared a climate emergency, administered by Music Declares Emergency.

Signatories include Universal Music, Sony Music, Warner Music, the Association Of Independent Music (AIM), Beggars Group, Radiohead, Festival Republic, Warner Chappell Music, SJM Concerts, Coda Agency, Abbey Road Studios, Crosstown Concerts, The BRIT School, Idles, Nadine Shah and the Music Venue Trust. Click here for a current list of all signatories.