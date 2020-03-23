Universal Music Group reveals coronavirus measures

Universal Music Group has given Music Week an update on how its business is functioning as the coronavirus impacts territories all around the globe.

A source close to the situation said that UMG’s primary focus has been, “Securing the health and safety of UMG people around the world, while continuing the work to support artists, songwriters and partners to ensure fans have uninterrupted access to music, whenever they need it most.”

With the situation changing rapidly, UMG is working closely with artists, songwriters and partners to understand the challenges and put supportive measures in place.

UMG has already expedited all approved payments to small suppliers in the UK and offered direct individual assistance to its indie retail partners.

The source confirmed that, “Other major initiatives are in the works to further support and bolster the artist and music community.”

Like much of the industry, UMG staff in London, New York and Los Angeles began a period of working remotely last week, with the company’s IT department implementing tools and procedures to ensure it remains business as usual.

The group has several major campaigns active at the moment, with Niall Horan topping the charts with second record Heartbreak Weather on Friday. It sold 14,300 units, with 8,735 physical sales.

J Balvin and The Weeknd released albums on Friday too, while other key releases are set for the coming weeks. UMG confirmed that these records are continuing as planned.

Early indications are, said the source, that remote working is going well and is having little impact on campaigns.

