Universal Music Group reveals key appointments for UMC and Republic Collective

Universal Music Group has promoted Julie Adam to President & CEO of (Universal Music Canada) UMC based in Toronto. Adam was previously EVP & general manager of UMC.

Following a decade as chairman & CEO, Universal Music Canada, Jeffrey Remedios has been appointed president, strategic development, for Republic Collective (which includes Island Records, Def Jam Recordings, Mercury Records, and Republic Records).

Both appointments are effective immediately.

In his new position, Remedios will lead high priority growth initiatives for Republic’ s labels across international A&R efforts, Republic recording studios, new product lines, brand expansion, Federal Films, and overall business development. He will report to Monte and Avery Lipman, working between Republic’s headquarters in New York and Toronto.

“Jeffrey brings a wealth of experience as a leader and entrepreneur to the collective,” said Monte Lipman, founder, chairman & CEO, Republic. “In his new role, focused on exploring and capitalising on opportunities in emerging areas of the industry, Jeffrey will play a critical role in scaling our business and providing new creative and commercial outlets for our artists. We are absolutely thrilled to welcome him to the senior management team on the East Coast.”

As President & CEO of UMC, Julie Adam will lead strategy and overall management for Universal Music in Canada.

“Julie is a generous, intuitive and astute leader,” said Remedios. “Her impact since joining Universal has been transformative and can be felt industry wide: with artists, our team, and partners. Her passion and drive, coupled with her ability to laser-focus on results, all while ensuring the artist comes first, has propelled our roster to new heights. With Julie’s continued leadership, UMC is poised for the next phase of growth and evolution.”

Adam was appointed EVP & general manager of UMC in March 2023. She has accelerated revenue growth across e-commerce and direct-to-consumer initiatives, renewed focus on Canada’s brand partnerships business, and fostered new creative approaches for artists.

“Every day I wake up thinking about how best to serve and support our artists to ensure they find personal, artistic, and commercial success through music,” said Adam. “I am beyond excited to continue to work alongside the best team in the business to discover, develop, and break the next generation of artists out of Canada.

“I’d like to thank Jeffrey Remedios, Michele Anthony, and Sir Lucian Grainge for this incredible opportunity. I’m especially grateful to Jeffrey for his on-going partnership, support, guidance, and inspiring leadership.”

While at the helm of UMC, Remedios rebuilt the company’s A&R efforts, winning awards and increasing revenue from and opportunities for domestically signed acts more than 10-fold since 2015.

Remedios conceptualised UMC’s award-winning, state-of-the-art performance space, recording studio and creative campus at 80 Atlantic Ave in Toronto.

“I’ve built my career in service to artists, and I’m exceptionally proud of what we’ve created at Universal Music Canada,” he said. “The company I joined in 2015, and the one I leave in 2025 could not be more different – that’s a testament to our growth through creative evolution.

“My sincerest thanks to Michele Anthony and Sir Lucian Grainge for their support, mentorship, and continued investment in world-class Canadian talent – from the artists we’ve been privileged to work alongside, to the incomparable UMC team – past and present. Leading the team in Canada has been my great honour. Incredible artists, iconic labels and visionary leaders always aspiring higher are defining Republic Collective qualities. My deepest gratitude to Monte and Avery for bringing me into this historic, superstar calibre collective and their trust in my leadership across such critical growth areas.”

PHOTO: (L– R): Julie Adam, president & CEO, Universal Music Canada; Jeffrey Remedios, president, strategic development, Republic Collective. Photos by Katherine Holland