Universal Music Group ups Natasha Baldwin to key classical role across records & publishing

Universal Music Group’s Global Classics & Jazz (GCJ) division has appointed Natasha Baldwin to the new role of president, global classics, jazz & screen.

Effective immediately, she will continue to serve as executive vice president of classics & screen at Universal Music Publishing Group, while taking on and expanded remit for GCJ’s group of labels, which includes Decca, Deutsche Grammophon, Blue Note, Verve, Hyperion and ECM.

Baldwin will oversee the international strategy for GCJ’s roster, which includes Andrea Bocelli, Max Richter, Jon Batiste, Samara Joy, Ludovico Einaudi, Lang Lang, Lise Davidsen and more.

Tash is uniquely experienced to lead these genres of music into a new era Dickon Stainer, Universal Music UK

The London-based executive will report jointly to Jody Gerson, UMPG chairman and CEO, Marc Cimino, UMPG chief operating officer and Dickon Stainer, in his role as chairman of global classics & jazz, following his move to become chairman and CEO of Universal Music UK earlier this year.

Dickon Stainer said: “Tash is uniquely experienced to lead these genres of music into a new era. Her cross-disciplinary skills in publishing and recording will offer a new and dynamic perspective to our artists and our many global partners.”

Bringing publishing and records closer together serves only to create the best environment for artists and composers Natasha Baldwin, Universal Music Global Classics & Jazz

Marc Cimino said: “Jody and I are delighted for Tash that she will have this expanded key role in the company. With her extraordinary skillset and relationships, we have no doubt that our business will excel with her leading the charge in this space. We look forward to working closely with Dickon to provide her with all our support.”

Natasha Baldwin commented: “It is a great thrill and privilege to be asked to take on this new role, working with the extraordinary Global Classics & Jazz artists whilst continuing to lead our market leading Classics & Screen Group at UMPG. Bringing publishing and records closer together serves only to create the best environment for artists and composers to develop and flourish and truly gives us the ability to amplify their voices in every arena.”

Baldwin joined UMG in 2016 to launch Decca Publishing, and has led the company to success with Max Richter, Clint Mansell, Isobel Waller-Bridge, Will Gregory and more. She took over UMPG classics and screen in 2021 working with a composer roster including Nicholas Britell, Jerskin Fendrix, Emile Mosseri, Amelia Warner and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Baldwin has championed cross-genre collaborations between classical and mainstream pop, as exemplified through her work with Afrodeutsche and Kelly Lee Owens.

A press release stated her expanded role is in line with UMG’s aim to “provide a broader approach to global artistry”.