Universal Music India expands VYRL Originals with Punjabi label

Universal Music India (UMI) has expanded its artist platform VYRL Originals with the launch of VYRL Punjabi in association with composer Jatinder Shah.

The new record label celebrates the sounds and music of Punjab.

VYRL Originals launched in 2018 with a vision of creating a new culture and category for non-film music in India.

In 2021, VYRL has continued to evolve, with VYRL Punjabi following the launches of VYRL Haryanvi and VYRL Bhojpuri. Universal Music India has doubled down on its commitment to domestic A&R to help introduce new Indian music, songwriters and artist talent to audiences worldwide.

Punjabi music has inspired numerous Bollywood hits and is an intrinsic part of most Bollywood soundtracks. This music has a global appeal and has grown in popularity among diaspora audiences in US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, as well as across India and South Asia.

“At Universal Music India, we are committed to non-film music across all languages and genres,” said Devraj Sanyal (pictured), MD and CEO of Universal Music India and South Asia. “Whether it is VYRL Originals, VYRL Haryanvi or VYRL Bhojpuri, we believe in connecting artists and their music with fans and shaping culture in the process. With this mantra we have successfully operated in mainstream Hindi, HipHop, Haryanvi and Bhojpuri music and I believe Punjabi music and artists have massive cultural relevance beyond borders that awaits to be explored.”

Vinit Thakkar, COO Universal Music India and South Asia, said: “Punjabi Music has been the gold standard of non-film, artist centric music for decades in India. I believe the music has huge potential to reach new audiences both locally, nationally and most importantly, globally. We have found a great creative partner in Shahji, who shares our beliefs and ambitions about elevating the Punjabi music scene and culture.”

Jatinder Shah said: “I have been very fortunate to contribute towards Punjabi music over the last two decades. I am humbled by the faith, respect and belief the top artists from the region have shown in me. I am excited to begin this new chapter of my life with Universal Music Group, who share the same passion and commitment towards elevating the Punjabi music and artists. We will strive to take Punjabi music not only nationally but also to global audiences.”

VYRL Punjabi’s release line-up includes music from Gurdas Maan, Diljit Dosanjh, Sunidhi Chauhan and more in the coming months. The first release this week is Afsana Khan’s Jodaa.

