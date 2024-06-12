Universal Music India promotes Sanujeet Bhujabal to MD role

Universal Music India has promoted Sanujeet Bhujabal to MD, Universal Music India and South Asia. He previously served as executive vice president of content.

Bhujabal will report to Devraj Sanyal, chairman and CEO, India & South Asia and SVP of strategy, Africa, Middle East and Asia (AMEA), Universal Music Group. Last year, Sanyal was promoted from MD and CEO to chairman and CEO, vacating the role of MD, which will now be taken up by Bhujabal.

Bhujabal joined Universal Music in April 2023 from Sony Music India, where he previously held the position of executive director at Sony Music Entertainment. He spent 24 years at Sony Music India.

Additionally, Viral Jani has been appointed as chief revenue officer of Universal Music India and South Asia, having previously served as head of digital, strategy & transformation, India and South Asia. He joined UMG in 2023, having previously held senior positions at Times Network, Times Bridge, NDTV, GroupM and Twitter, where he served as head, entertainment & TV partnerships, India.

The major continues to grow and expand operations across India & South Asia.

Adam Granite, CEO, Universal Music Group AMEA, said: “I’m very pleased to announce the promotions of Sanujeet Bhujabal to managing director, as well as Viral Jani to chief revenue officer of Universal Music India & South Asia. It reflects the company’s commitment to growth and development of one of Universal Music Group’s most important emerging markets. Together they will work closely, alongside chairman & CEO Devraj Sanyal and myself, to deliver our mission of creating the best music-based entertainment company in the region.”

Devraj Sanyal, chairman and CEO, India & South Asia and SVP of strategy, Africa, Middle East and Asia (AMEA), Universal Music Group, said: “At Universal Music India & South Asia, we have been growing rapidly, through our groundbreaking, artist-first non-film music strategy, making us the undisputed leader in this growing category and through our acquisitions and market-leading label partnerships. It is now time for our next phase of growth and I couldn’t be happier handing over the reins of managing director to one of our industry’s most respected leaders in Sanujeet Bhujabal, as well as chief revenue officer in the capable hands of Viral Jani. I will now work with our central leadership team to further deliver on our mission of being the region’s most dynamic and innovative music company.”